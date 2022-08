This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Cheryl Wenner, Caliente librarian for over five years, has decided to retire and spend time with her husband, fishing, traveling and reading. She became known to have that special knack for finding the right authors for her readers while making the library a special and comfortable place to stop by. She will remain at the […]