Fifty-four years ago, Connie Simkins went to a fair meeting to complain about the dangerous wooden bucking chutes. “I’m pretty fond of my bareback riders and saddle bronc riders,” Simkins said. “I didn’t want them to get hurt.” She was immediately elected onto the board and said the family atmosphere has kept her on the […]