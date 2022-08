This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Grover C Dils Thrift Store is having a bag sale during the month of August. The bags will contain everything from back to school clothing to household needs and knick-knacks. The cost is one bag for $3.00 or two for $5.00. All proceeds go toward the needs of long-term residents at the hospital. Everyone working […]