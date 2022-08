This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

This week saw kids returning to school in the Lincoln County District, and while many administrators are still adjusting to the new schedules and faculty, they are excited about the future of the school year. Sharon Dirks, the new principal at Lincoln County High School (LCHS), says they had a wonderful first day, thanks in […]