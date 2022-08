This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

When the Ely Helitack crew is not on a fire, they are in Panaca, physically training, grilling steaks for lunch, and preparing. Their season starts in May and ends when the fire season ends, typically in September. Helitack crews are teams of firefighters that are transported by helicopter, providing quick transport and emergency response. By […]