This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Dance is coming back to Lincoln County over the next couple of months, and there’s something for everyone. Dance Dynamics has been around for many years, as has the dance team, but with the new high school dance program, the Lynns, returning after a long hiatus, joyful movement seems to be even more attainable than […]