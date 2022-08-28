Cherry Larounis (nee Edmondson) passed away peacefully in Las Vegas, NV on July 18th 2022.

Cherry was born in San Francisco on April 18th, 1947. to Helen Bedell Edmondson and Ray Edmondson.

Cherry Larounis

Cherry attended college, receiving an AA. In 1968 she moved to Las Vegas. She held different jobs throughout her life. Cherry worked as a department store model, modeling clothes for customers, worked in her parent’s jewelry store, was a bartender and a business owner. She traveled all over Europe and briefly lived in Germany and Australia. Eventually she settled in Panaca, NV.

Cherry was very active in her community and church. One of her greatest passions was assisting with plays for the local high school drama club. She loved shopping, movies and traveling. She was sober for 18 years and ran her local AA/NA meetings.

Cherry was married 3 times, before marrying her last husband, Dennis Larounis. They were together for over 20 years.

She is survived by her daughter Nicole Klopp, many cousins, and a great deal of friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Charles C.T. Edmondson, her father Ray Edmondson, mother Helen Bedell and her loving husband Dennis Larounis. Cherry will be dearly missed by all the people she touched and her impact will touch our hearts forever.

A Memorial Services will be held on September 3, 2022 at 1:30 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1065 Main St, Panaca, NV 89042. Online condolences can be sent to southernnevadamortuary.com

To view live streaming of the Memorial Service, please go to: https://my.gather.app/remember/cherry-larounis