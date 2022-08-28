Ethel “LaWana” Carter, age 84 of Caliente, NV passed away peacefully Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Grover C. Dils Medical Center, surrounded by loved ones after a battle of alzheimers. She was born on August 21, 1937 in Milford Utah to Mervin and Ethel Baker (Zabriskie). LaWana is survived by her five children Penny Blair, Kevin Carter, Lonnie Packer, Ivan Packer, Brian Carter; siblings Gaylon (Cindy) Baker, Dixie (Raul) Pearson, Carolyn (Junior) McInelly, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild. LaWana was preceded in death by her parents Mervin and Ethel, siblings Mervin “Byron” Baker, Glenda (Joe) Maeder.

Ethel LaWana Carter

She enjoyed car rides, nature, hiking and loved walking for miles. She devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver throughout her life. She was very social and loved being around people. She had a soft heart for animals. Any strays she came across she would bring them home, care for them and make them part of her family. She loved to jitterbug to old country artists like Waylon Jennings and Patsy Cline.

Family would like to thank the amazing staff at Grover C. Dils Medical Center for the compassionate and dedicated service they provided LaWana during her residency and her final days.

Graveside service was held on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Panaca Memorial Cemetery, Ernst Street, Panaca NV 89042.Flowers please contact Cathedral Gorge Florist at 775.271.0184 or in lieu of flower please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org