Kevin Dale Olson, known to everyone as Ole, was born August 11, 1935 to Earl Lavern Olson and Leora Mortensen Olson in North Dakota. His youth was spent in Northern Washington at Chesaw near the Canadian and US border. Ole attended school there through the eighth grade. He became fascinated with trading horses at an early age, even taking a string of horses into the Washington mountains at 13 years old. He would spend the rest of his life trading horses.

Ole married Jeanett Gilmore in 1955 and had three children. Glory, Kevin Jr., and Lorinda. They were married 14 years. Ole started his Nevada life in Las Vegas, in the 1960s. He ran both the Twin Lakes stables and Tule Springs stables.

Ole, and his second wife Sandy, met at a Beaumont horse sale. They were married in 1972 and had one child, Jennifer. They were married 42 years. In 1977 they bought the Stuart Henrie ranch at Carp and spent the next 17 years running cows and trading horses.

Selling trailers and panels all over the Western US, Ole worked hard and played hard, enjoying whatever life threw at him.

Ole moved his operation to Ryndon, near Elko, in 1996. He resided there the rest of his life.

His Family remembers how hard he worked at trading horses. Traveling all over the West to make deals and find the livestock or equipment his customers wanted. He lived his life just as he wanted to and on his own terms.

Ole passed away peacefully at his home in Ryndon on August 2, 2022 with his caregiver and good friend for the last few years, Carmen Larson. Ole was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Jr. and is survived by his three daughters Glory Coffield (Cohen), Lorinda Olson (Mark Keller), and Jennifer Lytle (Shawn). His 6 grandchildren Colby Burke (JP), Kylie Bundy (Nathan), Geordan Keller, Hannah, Josee, and Peyton Lytle, and 5 great grandchildren, Mckenzie, Cassidy, Jacob, Paige, and Cohen. His ashes will be laid to rest on his Ryndon property in a private family ceremony.

