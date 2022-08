This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The regular meeting for the Caliente City Council was held Aug. 28 with a number of citizens in attendance. The council approved Legacy Racing Association’s request to have the UTV Trail Ride Sept. 9-10. The UTV Trail Ride will start and stop in Caliente and will use existing trails around Lincoln County. Legacy stated they […]