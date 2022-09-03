Maria Regina Steele

Maria Regina (Gina) Steele of Caliente, NV passed away on August 15, 2022 at age 78. Gina was born in Albuquerque, NM on October 19, 1943 to Elijio Griego and Mary Perea. Gina is survived by her daughter Anna Bowman, sons Steve Steele, Scott Steele, and Ronald Ryan Jr. She has also left behind her grandchildren Ronald Ryan III, Carly Ryan, Breann Balthes, and her two great-grandchildren Adabelle Ryan and Ronald Ryan IV. Gina loved spending time with her family and seeing how much love was shared among them. She also had a long list of extended family that she cherished and loved just as much. Gina was selfless and giving. Seeing people happy would fill Gina’s heart and she would do anything to make someone’s day brighter. Gina lost her beloved husband Michael Thomas Steele of 38 years in 2007. Together they raised a family and traveled the world in the US Airforce. Gina was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

