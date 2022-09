This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Pahranagat Valley High School volleyball team faced off against the defending 1A state champions at Smith Valley Aug. 25, losing in straight sets, 3-0. “It was good for us to see where we’re measuring up and what we need to work on,” head coach Milly Walch said. By Angela Hagfeldt – Senior quarterback Braiden […]