This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Greenfield Environmental Multistate Trust hosted a meeting with the residents of Caselton regarding the cleanup of the area around the Caselton Mill. Greenfield, based out of Massachusetts, describes itself as “a court-approved environmental response trust created to own, investigate, clean up and facilitate reuse of hundreds of former Kerr-McGee Corp. (Kerr-McGee) […]