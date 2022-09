This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Heritage Box Car Museum members are still hard at work getting ready for the dedication and re-opening on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 12 p.m. The museum is open Monday-Wednesday, Friday & Saturday 10:30-2:30 p.m. and Sunday 12:30-2:30 p.m. Phone numbers are printed on the sign in case the museum is not open and someone […]