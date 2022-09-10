Pamela Jane Russell Jensen was released from her earthly home, after a short battle with cancer, on September 5th, 2022. Pam was born September 14, 1945, to Austin and Margaret Russell in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is the second child and oldest daughter of 10 remarkable Russell children.

Pam graduated from East High in SLC and then moved to Manti, where her parents bought and ran the Manti Motel on the north end of town. Manti is where she met the love of her life, Raymond Dee Jensen. She always said, “His beautiful blue eyes are what made my heart flutter”. They were married on December 10th, 1965, in the Manti Temple and started to build their family in Manti. Then years later, building a home in Sterling, UT, on the Jensen family farm. In 1984 Raymond, Pam, and the kids left their home on the Sterling farm and moved to the family’s second farm just south of Caliente, NV. They called Caliente their home for about 13 years. After selling that farm, they made their way to Grantsville, UT, and have been there since 1997.

Pam and Raymond served a full-time mission in Omaha, Nebraska mission from 2006-2008, serving the Indian nation. Pam served many roles in church callings from girls camp director, young women leader, teacher, relief society president, scout leader, and primary teacher. She loved every one of her callings and all those she served. So many of you have become her extended family. Pam served the community as president of the Republican party of Sanpete County and the president of the Saga of Sanpitch in the 80s for several years.

Pam is best known for her love of drawing and doodling. While living in Sterling, she would paint many of the storefront windows in Manti during the holidays. Drawing paper dolls for her granddaughters and primary kids and drawing greeting cards for family and friends brought her the most joy. She also published a children’s art book ‘Reverently Quietly’ and created a smartphone app called “Muddles”. But mostly, she was best known for making everyone feel important and loved.

Pam is survived by her husband of 57 years, Raymond Dee Jensen, and son Steven Dee (Nah) Jensen – So. Jordan, daughter Shaneen (Chip) Wintch – Ephraim, daughter Jane Higley – Grantsville. Bonus children Nendy (Steve) Kerr – Arizona, Jeff (Cathy) Newton – California, and Cynthia Newton – California.

Brothers and sisters Dennis Michael (Shirley) Russell, Stephanie Kvamme, Bryan (Charisse) Russell, Kathryn (George) Wouden, Melinda (Brant) Layton, Julane (William) Sullivan, Mark (Erin) Russell, Andrew (Kimberli) Russell, and Jonathan (Amy) Russell, 22 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents Austin & Margaret Russell, Sons Kent (1968) and KamRay (1967-1984).

A viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15th, from 6-8 pm in Grantsville, UT Stake Center, 115 E Cherry Street. A family viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 16th, from 3-4:30 pm, and Funeral Services directly after from 5-6 pm. Graveside services will be held in Sterling, UT cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 17th, at 11 am.

Pam loved to draw and send “Thinking of You” and birthday cards to those she knew and loved. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those reading this send your loved ones a “Thinking of You” or birthday card and always stay connected to your loved ones.