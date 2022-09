This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

On Aug. 31, the Lincoln County School District posted on its Facebook page that it is looking for substitute teachers. This shortage comes following a busy summer of teacher hiring as well as the district’s emergency hiring for the math position at Meadow Valley Middle School. Substitutes make $150 per day. However, just like a […]