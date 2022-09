This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

As the Lincoln County High School cross country and volleyball teams prepared for their upcoming contests during a bye week, the football team was able to take its A-game to the Mater Academy of East Las Vegas Knights. The game was held on the Las Vegas High School football field on Sept. 2. This was […]