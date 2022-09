This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Those who have ever wanted to see music performed at the park in Pioche now have a chance to make it happen by voting in the Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards. The Levitt Foundation announced it is offering a “grant of $90,000 over three years (2023, 2024, and 2025 at $30,000 per year) for […]