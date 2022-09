This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Looking for something to do on Wednesday mornings in Caliente? Michelle Bybee has started a free beginners yoga class. The classes are held Wednesday mornings at 127 North Spring Street (formerly Hansen’s Fine Dining) at 10 a.m. Bring a mat and a friend. Bybee has been a yoga instructor for five years and wanted to […]