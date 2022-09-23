Roger Chris Dotson, age 62, passed away on September 10, 2022, at his home in Panaca Nevada, of natural causes.

Roger is the son of Bryce Dotson and Jeanett and Bill McCrosky. Roger grew up in Panaca Nevada, graduating from Lincoln Co. High School in 1978. Roger then went to Utah Tech College in Orem Utah. Afterwitch, he enlisted in the US Navy where he went on West Pack and was able to travel around the world. After the Navy he met his wife Laura of 16 yrs and settled in Las Vegas, Nevada. Later Roger moved back to Panaca to be closer to family and enjoy the outdoors and rural life he enjoyed.

Roger is survived by his daughter Kirby Dotson, who lives in Brisbane Australia, his mother Jeanett McCrosky and stepfather Bill McCrosky, his two brothers, Orrin Dotson of Panaca, Nevada and Robert Dotson of Draper, Utah and his sister Katie Simper of Ely, Nevada.

Roger was preceded by death by his father Bryce Dotson and grandparents, Bob and Blanche Dotson.

Graveside services will be held September 24, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Panaca Cemetery. An open house for family and friends will be held afterwards at Bill and Jeantett McCroskys home in Panaca NV. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com