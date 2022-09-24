Born in Blackfoot, Idaho on May 3, 1949 to parents Evan Arthur and Leah Oare Story. The Story family moved from Blackfoot to Las Vegas when she was a teenager. She attended Valley High School and graduated in the Inaugural Class of 1967. She graduated from cosmetology school in 1968 and continued with this profession until her passing.

She married Steven Jack Adamson in the St. George temple for time & eternity on October 18, 1969. Evelyn was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was a compassionate volunteer for many organizations, especially the annual Panaca Pioneer Day annual parade & festival. She played the piano and organ for the Primary for all programs.

Evelyn Story Adamson

Her compassion and unconditional love for each of her relationships, from her children, grandchildren, and even her great grandchildren was always a ray of sunshine. She consistently was there to support them and make sure they knew they were loved. Her teachings will be remembered forever, from baking, canning, to God’s love for his children. She was known for her giving nature, like when she volunteered at funeral homes to do hair and prepare the dearly departed for their final viewings.

She was preceded in death by her sister Colleen Belnap in Blackfoot, ID. She is survived by her sisters Kay Barton of Petaluma, CA and Joyce Story from Las Vegas, NV. She is also survived by her husband, Steven, as well as her six children — Chadley Story Adamson, Trevor Giles Adamson, Brian Oare Adamson, Colleen Lindsay, Suzanne Farnum, and Nathan Steven Adamson.

Evelyn will always be remembered by her children and grandchildren as loving, compassionate, and giving.