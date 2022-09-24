Justin Bradshaw went home to be with his Savior Jesus Christ on July 6, 2022 in Santa Rosa, California.

Justin was born September 19, 1986 in Caliente, NV. He is survived by “his honey” Candice Kelly, his parents, Rhonda & Lee Bradshaw, brothers Wiley (Julia), Joseph (Kelly), sister Dawn Bradshaw, nieces & nephews Paul (Alex) Boag, Bailey (Taylor), Weston, Randi Lee (Crae)Tebbs, Dylan, Madi Mae & Dax Bradshaw.

Justin is also survived by his only son, Jaden I. Gothard.

Justin Bradshaw

Justin attended all 12 years of school in Lincoln County, graduating from LCHS in 2005. His first year out of highschool he attended UTI in Houston TX, to study collision repair & refinishing. The following year he attended TBI, Texas Bible Institute and graduated in 2007 with his first year diploma. From there Justin spent time in Alabama in the construction industry.

When living in Santa Rosa this past 2 years, Justin was a 3rd year apprentice with Northern Calif. Carpenters Union Local 751. He had been assigned to a specialized Aviation group renovating the Charles W. Schultz, Sonoma County Airport. The contractor was Q&D Construction Company based in Sparks, NV. Justin was highly valued by his superintendent and coworkers of the company.

This following was written by Justin’s brother, Joseph Bradshaw:

Justin grew up building houses with my father in the very small town of Caliente NV. He had a knack for creating and fixing things, baseball, skateboarding, and snowboarding. When he wasn’t terrorizing our small town with his skate crew he was practicing his art.

Not only was he sportive and athletic he was also a word smith. He was a true poet in the way he thought, wrote and spoke. He was a favorite with his literature teacher because of his ability to craft deep, sharp essays and poems.

He not only crafted with words but loved to build and create with most anything he could get his hands on. Wood, steel, clothing, paper…. Anything Justin touched was transformed into a piece of unique and specific art.

From head to toe Justin had his own style. A style that represented the unique life that was his own. From the hat on his head, the boots on his feet, and to the ink in every single tattoo. Everything told a story.

Justin is a deep soul and made music an integral part of his life. Country folk artists resonated with him more than anything else. He identified with the deep anguish that life presents but also the beauty that it created.

Because of Justin’s sensitivity to the very essence of life itself it gave him a deep ability to love and care about others. But it also came with a price. A deep pain that he was never able to completely cope with. Despite the demons that he carried and the addiction, Justin never gave up on life. He was able to carry on and move forward building, creating, and loving others.

He grew up with a deep understanding of who God is and was always able to maintain his connection with Jesus despite the circumstances he found himself in. He is my big brother and who he is made me who I am. The good and the bad. And you really never recover from something like this. But I don’t think you are supposed to. You carry it with you. You carry him with you. I will always thank God for blessing my life with a big brother who was Justin Bradshaw.