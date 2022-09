This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Around 100 bike riders from all over the west gathered in Caliente this past weekend, Sept. 16-17, to enjoy the over 45 miles of track that wind through the northern half of Lincoln County. This event was mostly self-guided, with riders choosing what level of difficulty they wanted to experience as they made their way […]