On Saturday, Sept. 17, the film that has been shooting all over Panaca and the surrounding area since July of this year was finally presented to the public. With showings at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., everyone in the community got the chance to experience the adventure of “Silver, Where?” Tickets were $3 a person, […]