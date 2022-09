This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Lincoln County Room Tax Board met for the first time since May. The board meets when enough requests for tourism-related funding are made. At this meeting, they welcomed Keith Pearson and Shelli Lange to the board. Chris Christian from the Alamo High School Rodeo Club asked for $10,000 in funds for the annual rodeo […]