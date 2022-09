This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Caliente Beautification Committee met Sept. 20. Military banners were discussed. The banners are only for active and reserve military personnel, and are returned once individuals are no longer in the service. The committee is asking that anyone no longer active that has a banner hanging contact City Hall so the banners can be taken […]