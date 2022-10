This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Family and friends gathered for a fiftieth anniversary celebration for Steve and Jaelyn Rowe. The open house was planned by the couple’s children, Melissa Mizer, Riggs Rowe and Jana and Randy Rowe, and held at the Caliente Fire Hall on Saturday, Sept. 25. The couple grew up in Caliente and have been together since high […]