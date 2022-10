This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Las Vegas Astronomical Society escaped from the city lights to observe Jupiter and other celestial objects at Cathedral Gorge State Park. Members of the society showed up Sept. 23 to enjoy star gazing through high-powered telescopes. They invited the public to come and join them for a weekend of getting to know the sky […]