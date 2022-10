This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

An organization that serves the communities in Lincoln County is asking for help. Nevada Rural Counties Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) serves the elderly and disabled and are in need of volunteer drivers to take people to medical appointments in Las Vegas. They have a 2018 Dodge minivan, or you can use your own […]