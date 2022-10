This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The athletes of Lincoln County High School had mixed results this week, and while volleyball and football fell to their opponents, cross country shocked the competition. The Lynx football team went to Las Vegas Sept. 30 to face off against The Meadows Mustangs. Coach Devin Sonnenberg cited Meadows as one of their most challenging competitors […]