This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The pumpkin patch is returning to Caliente, and with it comes a vast variety of fun to be had by the whole family. Residents are invited to drop by the Methodist Church to pick out a jack-o-lantern while supplies last. The pumpkin patch will be open Mondays through Thursdays, from 3 to 6 p.m.. On […]