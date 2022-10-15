Robert Clifford Davis, age 71, of Caliente, Nevada passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Bob was born one of eight children on January 16, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio to his parents Raymond Grant Davis and Linnie (Glacier) Davis. At the age of 10, the family relocated from Ohio to Henderson, where he would grow up and graduate from Basic High School in 1970.

On November 13, 1970, Bob would marry his soulmate, Anna Marie Jaramillo; at a private civil wedding in Boulder City, Nevada. Little did they know at the time that they were starting a journey that would span over 51 years. In their early years, the couple enjoyed taking trips to Tijuana, where they would go fishing and shopping. Since his wife loved to dance, the couple often enjoyed outings to Troubadour dance hall. The couple were blessed with three children; and as their family grew; they were blessed with seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Bob Davis

Bob was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa whom enjoyed every opportunity he had to spend with his family. To support his home, Bob Started working at the Nevada Test Site in 1976 as a mechanic and later went to logistics, retiring in 2012. He loved working on cars, riding motorcycles and dirt bikes, BBQing, playing horseshoes, shooting pool, and riding his golf cart. He truly loved the outdoors and his trips to Duck Creek, Lake Mead, Mt. Charleston, and Mexico; and spending time with his four legged pals Astro and Rascal.

Bob was a man who lived life to the fullest; and never met a stranger. He was outgoing, energetic, and was always there for his family and friends. He was willing to share his ideas and knowledge for the benefit of others, and so that they could accomplish more in their lives. He did his best to ensure that his family, friends, loved ones, co-workers, and everyone whose life he touched was given the chance to become a better person; he will truly be missed.

Bob was preceded in death by wife of 51 years, Anna; his parents, his son, Eric; and one sibling. He is survived by his children: Robert (Tania) and Andrea (Rufino), seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; two brothers; and four sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Caliente at Rose Memorial Park- Saturday, Oct 15 starting at 1 pm