Michael Jake Nelson, 70, returned to his heavenly home surrounded by family and friends the morning of October 8, 2022. He is survived by his wife Kyna, son Michael Douglas (Zoee) Nelson. His daughter Shelbie Dawn (Mica) Leatham, grandsons Ty Martin Nelson and Zane Michael Leatham, granddaughters Kimber Lee and Claira Rose Leatham. Sisters, Maureen Ryan and Roxie Wade. He was preceded in death by his parents Jake and Norma Nelson and his sister Julie Hunt.

Mike was born in Las Vegas, NV. Raised on the family ranch in Alamo, NV where he attended school at Pahranagat Valley, elementary through high school. His days were spent doing chores around the ranch, playing basketball and going out to the range to take care of the family’s cowherd. Mike married Kyna Jorgensen on April 26, 1975 in Alamo, NV. They lived in Las Vegas, Logandale and finally went back to the family ranch in Alamo to finish raising their family. Mike worked for the Clark County Road Dept. for 7 years and then for various construction companies in Las Vegas. During this time, he had a hand in shaping the landscape of Las Vegas into what it is today. He was an expert finish blademan who took pride in his work and what he accomplished. Mike retired for the Nevada State Road Department in 2017, to enjoy his days with family and friends, and take care of his spoiled herd of cows that he was so proud of.

Mike loved his family and was so proud of his children, Michael and Shelbie and their accomplishments. Mike was a cowboy, loved his cows, loved team roping with his family and team roping buddies, loved good horses, but most of all loved hauling up and down the High School Rodeo trail with Michael and Shelbie. He lent a helping hand to any contestants that needed his help, and hazed for many high school rodeo bulldoggers. They thanked him for his help by awarding him a buckle for hazer of the year that he wore with pride. He also loved watching and helping his grandchildren carry on the family’s rodeo roots at junior rodeos. He was so proud of them. Mike also loved to hunt and was able to fulfill his dream of a successful Nevada bull elk hunt. There are many stories of hunting with family and friends, deer camps, elk camps, hunting stories from Ski Dunk, Cottonwood and Pine Creek.

He loved helping friends cowboy, and there are never ending wild cow chasing stories. His family and friends will miss him dearly, but we know he is watching over us and having a great reunion with family and friends. He’s probably practicing up for a big team roping this weekend with a fine head horse he picked out from the herd that was waiting for him. And he has probably rounded up a beautiful herd of fine cows to keep him busy.

We will miss you dearly, we love you! ‘Till we meet again – go tune up and have the time of your life!

A Viewing was held on Friday, October 14, 2022 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Alamo, NV Chapel, with the Funeral Service held at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services followed at the Alamo Cemetery.