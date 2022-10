This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Lincoln County High School football and volleyball programs took down Needles while the cross-country teams did well against 3A teams in Boulder City. The Lynx football team faced the Needles Mustangs for the first time this season on Oct. 7, with the Californian rivals just coming off a massive win against the Awaken Christian […]