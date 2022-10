This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

All are invited to join park staff for pumpkin painting and watch a Halloween movie afterwards at Cathedral Gorge State Park. The event will take place at the Group Use Area, located in the campground in Cathedral Gorge State Park, 333 Cathedral Gorge Road, Panaca. Pumpkin painting will start at 4 p.m. The movie will […]