This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Members of the Pioche Chamber of Commerce met Oct. 11 at the Opera House. The committee discussed 2022’s Labor Day celebrations. Overall, feedback was positive for this year’s event, and 80 percent of the activities and participants have already agreed to come back for Labor Day 2023. One setback mentioned was the lack of a […]