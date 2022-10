This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Saturday, Oct. 15, the Pioche Chamber of Commerce with help from Pioche Elementary hosted the second annual Fall in the Park celebration. With the air getting cooler and the pumpkins starting to appear on doorsteps, the town of Pioche helped residents get into the harvest spirit by providing food and fun. Vendors lined the road […]