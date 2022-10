This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Pahranagat Valley High School’s volleyball and football teams continued their winning ways heading into the final days of the regular season. The volleyball team hasn’t lost a single match in October and tightened its grip on the top seed in the 1A Central after an Oct. 21 road win over Round Mountain, who is currently […]