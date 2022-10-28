Derek Foremaster for Sheriff

**Paid Article Submitted by Derek Foremaster**

October is flying by and it’s hard to believe that the general election is less than two weeks away! I want to start by thanking all of you who have taken time to speak with me and share your thoughts and concerns with the election for Sheriff and the role of law enforcement in our community. It has been a privilege to get to know the residents of our great county and to visit with each of you as we have knocked doors and attended community events. Although I haven’t been able to speak with every resident of Lincoln County, I plan to be heavily involved in our communities and will be approachable to everyone. Your thoughts, concerns, and input helps mold my vision of what our law enforcement priorities should be. I am passionate about Lincoln County and feel I have a plan to make our communities safer while building more trust and respect from the community.

Trust and respect are important, both for the residents of our community and the officers who serve those residents. To build that trust and respect I am setting goals in the following five areas to be accomplished in my first year as your sheriff.

Eliminate Wasteful Spending. There are several areas within the law enforcement budget that need to be addressed. My first priority will be to establish a vehicle program designed to use patrol vehicles more efficiently and dispose of, or auction off, excess vehicles and equipment not needed or utilized regularly. Once there is a better control of vehicle and equipment costs, I will focus on other cost savings measures. Become a Community Partner. Sheriffs’ Office will attend town, city, and county board meetings to see how we can help in accomplishing the goals of our local government. We will also hold quarterly town hall events to get input directly from the public. Every resident of this county must be represented. Focus on the Youth. As Sheriff I will implement a drug enforcement plan to include education for our youth. My office will have an increased presence in and around our schools. I personally will be donating a portion of my salary for school scholarships, programs, and activities. Our children are the future. We must invest time and resources in them as they learn and grow. Protect our Communities. We need to feel safe. I will invest more resources in drug enforcement and work with the DA’s office to seek stricter sentences, especially for those repeat offenders and anyone who preys on the vulnerability of our youth and senior citizens. The Sheriffs’ Office will be active on social media keeping Lincoln County Residents informed. I hope to foster more communication and cooperation between residents and officers. Together, we can identify and eliminate safety threats in our community. Earn your Trust. Actions speak louder than words, and trust must be earned. I understand and appreciate the concerns many have shared in relation to recent history in the department. While I can’t necessarily fix the past, I look forward to correcting the

future. My office will be approachable and respond appropriately to concerns that arise. We will honor and uphold our duty to both protect and to serve. Officers will be held accountable for their actions and I intend to be transparent with the citizens concerning both the accomplishments and the struggles that may arise. We will earn and maintain the trust of the public.

I’d appreciate your vote this November and look forward to serving as your Sheriff. Feel free to contact me with any questions via email: 4master4sheriff@gmail.com or cell: (702) 376-2697.