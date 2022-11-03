Derek Foremaster for Sheriff

**Paid Article Submitted by Derek Foremaster**

Dear Lincoln County Voters,

The election is less than a week away, so many of you have already early voted. For those who haven’t voted yet and may be still on the fence for who to vote for, let me provide some additional insight.

I filed to run for Sheriff on March 8, 2022 and started my campaign right then and there. Since that day, I have campaigned vigorously and have not let up! I have attended every town/city/private event I was invited to. I have attended every Lincoln County parade (consisting of 5 parades total) and represented myself in each one. I represented myself at the town hall event in Panaca and answered many questions the public had for us as candidates. For months, I’ve been knocking on Lincoln County residents’ doors every Saturday I’ve had off, but I was still not able to get to every door. Although I may not have gotten to your door during this campaign, it does not mean you are less important. I look forward to meeting everyone throughout my tenure as your Sheriff.

I’m sharing this information not to come across as arrogant or self-absorbed, but to let you know that should I become your next Sheriff, I will work just as hard as I have in my campaign. My campaign strategy for the past 8 months has been to work hard, get my message out, meet people, and most importantly, show people I truly care. I am not going to be a part-time Sheriff. I’ll be working as your Sheriff starting day one and won’t let up during my 4 year term.

Cost savings and being fiscally responsible are very important when it comes to leading an entity within Lincoln County. I will be saving Lincoln County a substantial amount of money if I become Sheriff. The County will not have to pay into the Nevada Public Employee Retirement System on my behalf, which is a savings of 44% of the Sheriff’s salary. Also, because I currently have insurance, I will be looking at the legality of refusing medical insurance through Lincoln County in hopes to save the County additional money.

Although I’d love to use these savings to add more staffing to the Sheriff’s Office, these costs are not cheap. A starting deputy, with salary and benefits, costs around $70,000-$80,000 yearly and gradually goes up from there. I want a fully staffed Sheriff’s Office, as most of you do. However, it’s extremely important that new-hires (adding another deputy) is not only justified, but is financially sustainable. Our County is not flush with money and the Sheriff needs to be fiscally responsible. I will be conservative with the Sheriff’s Office budget and there will be no wasteful spending under my leadership.

Since the dynamics of law enforcement change day to day and year to year, Lincoln County cannot continue with business as usual. It must keep pace with the changes and trends that threaten our communities and residents. The Sheriff’s Office MUST head into a safer and more productive future. As your Sheriff, I will uphold and defend the law and will strive every day to make our communities safer.

I’m a proud resident of Lincoln County and want the best for all of us. I am confident I can bring our Sheriff’s Office personnel together and move forward in a direction that will be more positive, productive, and have the best interest of our citizens in mind. The Sheriff’s Office will be more involved, informed, and transparent with the public. Unity is an important part of a Sheriff’s Office, which is one of many reasons why I have publicly announced that Darrin Woodworth will be my Under Sheriff if I am elected. Darrin has the ability, like me, to work with his peers, while also maintaining a level of respect and professionalism. Having an Under Sheriff helps mold a proper chain of command and structure the Sheriff’s Office desperately needs. As explained before, the Under Sheriff position is by title only. Darrin has agreed to take on this role without any pay increase and will continue to cover shifts within the Sheriff’s Office.

You have my promise that I will be a full-time working Sheriff and Darrin will be a full-time working Under Sheriff. We will be approachable to all citizens of Lincoln County.

Since we are coming to the end of this election cycle, I want to publicly express my thanks to many. First and foremost, my beautiful wife Megan and our three children who are my #1 supporters; the Lincoln County Law Enforcement Association Deputies who have endorsed me and financially helped with my campaign; Mike and Jennifer Cannon, Sean and Kate Stewart, and Western Elite for their endorsement and support; Robert and Sandy Ellis for their endorsement and support, as well as the hundreds of shoes and thousands of dollars they have given to Lincoln County school kids over the years; And many others who have shown their support whether it was by financial assistance or by displaying and/or vocalizing their support. Thank you to all those that have faith in me to lead the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in a better direction.