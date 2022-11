This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

As the general election quickly approaches, the Lincoln County Law Enforcement Association (LCLEA) continues to stump for its candidate of choice while encouraging residents to vote. Though the LCLEA released a statement repeating that though it had never before in its history endorsed a particular candidate for sheriff, the organization voted Jan. 14 to endorse […]