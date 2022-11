This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Pahranagat Valley High School graduate (2015) Utah Ray was sworn in Oct. 12 as a firefighter for the Layton City Fire Department (LCFD) in the state of Utah during a badge-pinning ceremony welcoming 18 new firefighters to the growing department. After being sworn in, Ray was pinned with his firefighter badge by his mother and […]