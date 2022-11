This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Many in Lincoln County and its surrounding communities have heard of the word “downwinder,” and many may fall under its definition. But for those who do not know, a downwinder is defined (somewhat erroneously) as someone who lived “downwind” of the Nevada Test Site. Specifically, it’s a term used for: Civilians who lived in or […]