Jeffrey Lane Seevers passed away October 25, 2022 surrounded by friends and family after a short battle with Leukemia. Born February 12, 1962 to parents John and Carol Seevers in San Pedro, California. Jeff was passionate about life and fully committed himself to everything he undertook. This included his time serving in the United States Marine Corps, his over twenty-five years of service as a Nevada Highway Patrolman and his time as a bus driver with the Buckeye Unified School District.

Jeff found the most joy and purpose in his family, friends, and community. He could always be found volunteering at school events, town plays, little league, school booster clubs, or as a volunteer fireman. He welcomed people who needed a place to stay into his home and friends often became part of his family.

Jeffrey Lane Seevers

In recent years he has shared that same enthusiasm for his grandchildren as an ever present symbol in their lives. He made a point to be present at their recitals, games, and on the many camping trips where he was so proud to be able to teach his grandchildren to fish. He was also excited to share his love of Disneyland not only with his children but his grandchildren as well.

While the hole his absence leaves is immense. The remembrance of his love and passion for his family will provide comfort to those who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents John Seevers and Carol Lampshire. He is survived by his wife, Teresa; daughters, Melissa (Luke) Bader, Kelsey (Ben) Lukaszewski; sons, Kyle (Chanel) Seevers, Justin (Cylee) Thompson; brothers Jerry (Jil) Seevers, James Seevers, Jay (Carrie) Seevers, and sister Jan (Mike) Schafer. He will be forever missed by his eight grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life is planned for November 19 th , 2022 from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Goodyear, AZ.