This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

A new 4-H camp in Alamo is still in the works. According to Commissioner Varlin Higbee, the camp could bring a range of benefits to the county. During an interview, Higbee said a purchase agreement is currently in escrow, and sometime this month the first escrow payment will be made on the property, formerly the […]