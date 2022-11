This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

This past Tuesday, the Lincoln County High School drama department performed its first play of the school year, “Harvey,” a story about family, imagination and what makes us who we really are. The play was performed at Neldon C. Mathews auditorium in Panaca and will run until Nov. 12. Unusually, the play is set up […]