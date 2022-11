This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Those looking for fun and unique gifts are invited to come to the Panaca Elementary Parent-Teacher Group (PTG) annual Christmas craft fair. The event will be held Dec. 2 ( 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.) and Dec. 3 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and will feature many local businesses and organizations selling presents and crafts. […]