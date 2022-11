This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Shirley Hansen will be teaching yoga and tai chi classes at 127 North Spring Street in Caliente. Hours are Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for yoga and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for tai chi. No equipment or special clothes are needed. By Mary Cordle – Yoga and Tai Chi classes are being taught in Caliente.