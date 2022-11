This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

With three members in attendance, the Panaca town board gathered for its monthly meeting Nov 14. After approving bills, it seemed like there wouldn’t be much discussion due to a short agenda. However, there was an issue about a failed heater in the post office next door. Reportedly, one of the heaters has gone out, […]