LAS VEGAS – Two Elko residents were sentenced by U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan for conspiring to paint graffiti at the White River Narrows site in Lincoln County. White River Narrows is known for its prehistoric petroglyphs and is a sacred site for the Paiute and Shoshone tribes. According to court documents, from September […]